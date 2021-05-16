Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 341 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.86 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.43.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.