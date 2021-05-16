Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $199,815.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $49.82 million and approximately $199,815.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.00510126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00232519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01194174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041708 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

