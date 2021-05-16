Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.82 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and approximately $199,815.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

