Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Down 2%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $86.10. Approximately 10,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 636,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

