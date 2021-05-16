Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.97

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.97 and traded as high as $28.10. Endesa shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ELEZF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endesa has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

About Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

