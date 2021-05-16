Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

