Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.