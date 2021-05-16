Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

