Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,145 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $382.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $258.56 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.75 and a 200-day moving average of $351.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

