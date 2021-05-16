Energo (TSL) Hits Market Cap of $459,998.56

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $459,998.56 and approximately $10,475.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.02 or 0.01080010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00113827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

