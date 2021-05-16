Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,785 shares of company stock worth $21,282,452 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

