EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.740-5.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $96.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

