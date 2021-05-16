Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after buying an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $125,473,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $852,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

