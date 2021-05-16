Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $87,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

