Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 654,836 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $141,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 463.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 152,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 125,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

KO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

