Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $128.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 78,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $128,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the first quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 844.9% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $390.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.