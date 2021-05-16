Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $99.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 81.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $99,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

