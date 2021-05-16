Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $95,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

