Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 585,568 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $103,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

