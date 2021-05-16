EQT’s (EQT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

Williams Capital restated their buy rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

