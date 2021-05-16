Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APEI. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $27.37 on Friday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

