ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

