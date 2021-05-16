Ethereum Gold 1-Day Volume Tops $439.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 59% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 71.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $550,986.76 and approximately $439.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.01126778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00116278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00062389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.