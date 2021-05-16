Etho Protocol (ETHO) Hits Market Cap of $9.01 Million

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Etho Protocol has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Etho Protocol has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $255,282.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.29 or 0.07747925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00205433 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Etho Protocol

Etho Protocol (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 56,057,832 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

