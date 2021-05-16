EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $900.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.77 or 0.01459673 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,202,903,930 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

