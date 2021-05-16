Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $138.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.50 million and the highest is $144.10 million. Everi posted sales of $38.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $561.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.30 million to $576.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $610.47 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $624.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.