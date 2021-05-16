Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Faasen William C. Van Sells 1,813 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ES opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

