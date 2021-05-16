Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,043. The company has a market capitalization of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

