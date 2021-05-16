Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

