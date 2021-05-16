Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €26.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

FRA EVK opened at €29.56 ($34.78) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.38.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

