Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EVT stock opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Evotec has a 1-year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 1-year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.00.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

