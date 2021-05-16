Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- Buys 15,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

