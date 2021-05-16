Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after buying an additional 723,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

