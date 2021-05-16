ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $100.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

