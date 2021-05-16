EXMR FDN (EXMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,101.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $38,978.85 and approximately $20,101.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00096728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

