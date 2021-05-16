Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities accounts for about 0.8% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Shares of LEGAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

