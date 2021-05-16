Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000.

NASDAQ LVRAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Levere Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

