Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $615,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,315,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.89 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

