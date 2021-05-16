Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

