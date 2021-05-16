Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $684,000 Investment in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Shares of NYSE:IIAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Investindustrial Acquisition Company Profile

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

