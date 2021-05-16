Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $149.08. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after purchasing an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

