Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $3.24. Facebook posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.12 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.80. Facebook has a 52 week low of $204.12 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

