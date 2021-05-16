Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.12 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

