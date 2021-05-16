Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.31. 62,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 179,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

