Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $41.90 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

