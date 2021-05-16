Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

FTCH stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $5,302,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,736,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,178,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,275,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

