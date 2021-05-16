FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FARO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

FARO stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

