FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of FBL Financial Group worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FFG opened at $60.90 on Friday. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFG shares. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.