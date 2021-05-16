Feathercoin (FTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.13 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $4,933.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007410 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

