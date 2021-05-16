Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $92,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

